U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, who left the Democratic Party last year after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump, will be a featured speaker this week during the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.
It will be about a six-minute speech, Van Drew said Saturday.
Only some GOP leaders are expected to be on site in Charlotte because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and most speeches are expected to be made virtually.
Van Drew is running for reelection against Democrat Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, a mental health advocate and wife of former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy.
Van Drew isn’t yet sure which day he will speak, other than to say it won’t be on the opening day Monday.
He will talk about South Jersey a bit.
“Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, I’m tired of South Jersey being shortchanged,” Van Drew said. “I want people to know where we are, who we are and what we’re about.”
He said he will also talk about why he switched parties, and how he sees the Democratic and Republican parties today.
“There will be a little bit about Joe Biden, and what I think. It won’t be horribly mean, but it will be strong,” Van Drew said of Trump’s Democratic opponent for president, who was nominated as that party’s presidential candidate at the Democratic National Convention last week.
He also will urge people to vote for the best person for the job, who best represents their interests and values.
“This is the greatest election since the Civil War. Don’t vote for Joe Biden just because your grandparents were Democrats,” Van Drew said. “Mine were, too.”
He said he has tried to make a lot of noise in Washington, D.C., to raise the profile of the district.
“First we had the rally,” Van Drew said of the January Trump rally in Wildwood that drew tens of thousands of people to the region and got national coverage.
“I’m really excited for South Jersey,” Van Drew said. He said he cannot recall another 2nd District congressional representative speaking at a national convention.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, center, and Upper Township Mayor Palombo, right, tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. An enclosed porch was thrown on its side at 326 Stagecoach rd.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Township Committeeman Curtis Corson, Van Drew, Palombo, and Upper Township Administrator Scott Morgan, walk past a large cleanup operation ongoing at Seaside cemetary
Rick Bricker’s property was the end of the line for Upper Township’s historic tornado, which the National Weather Service says was an EF-1, with winds of 100 mph.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Van Drew and Palombo looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Township Committeeman Curtis Corson and Van Drew look over an area of 3 football fields worth of damage at Seaside Cemetary.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Palombo, Van Drew, and Township Committeeman Curtis Corson walk past a home along Rt.9 with an upturned shed in the back yard.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. An enclosed porch was thrown on its side at 326 Stagecoach rd.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, left, Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo and township Committeeman Curtis Corson check out the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias at Glory Road Memorials and the Oak Ridge Resort Condo Association on Route 9 in the Marmora section of the township.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Owner of Seaside Cemetary Wesley Tomlin, a Cape May Court House resident, works at clearing debris at the property.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Upper Township Administrator Scott Morgan and Van Drew talk as they walk towards the extensive tree damage evident at Seaside Cemetary.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Van Drew and Palombo looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Van Drew looks over the damage done when an old large tree uprooted and fell on a parked car at Glory Road Memorials on Rt.9.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Twp. Committeeman Curtis Corson, Van Drew, Palombo, and Upper Twp. Administrator Scott Morgan look over the damage and ongoing cleanup on the property of Rick Bricker.
On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. Looking over the damage on the property of Rick Bricker
Good for Jeff. I also see where Nick Sandmann will speak as well. Remember Nick? The young 16 year old the Media tried to destroy because he showed up at a Pro Life Rally wearing a MAGA Hat when a fake phony Indian started banging on a drum in his face. Nick is already a $$$ Millionaire
