U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity leadership conference at Harrah’s Resort, in Atlantic City, NJ, July 13, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
“Oh my goodness,” Kaleem Shabazz said Tuesday after finding out that Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris had been chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate, making her the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket.
Speaking with producer Yolanda N. Melville on a segment of “NAACP Speaks” on the We Have Gospel radio station, the president of the Atlantic City NAACP called Harris “an outstanding person.”
“I’m so happy to hear about Kamala Harris,” Shabazz said. “Although the NAACP does not endorse candidates, we encourage people to vote. And Kamala Harris, Senator Harris, is very definitely an outstanding person in this country. She’s one of the few African American senators, U.S. senators.”
Shabazz also serves as a city councilman, representing the 3rd ward, which covers parts of the resort’s Ducktown, Westside and downtown neighborhoods.
Harris spoke in the city last July during the Leadership Conference of Omega Psi Phi at Harrah’s Resort.
Then a presidential candidate, Harris focused on her plan to close the racial wealth gap and criticized President Donald Trump.
Harris talked about her “3 a.m. agenda” — the issues she said she wants to solve that keep the majority of Americans up at night, including the racial wealth gap.
The average black family in America has only a fraction of the wealth of other families, Harris said, molded by a history of lack of access to home ownership and predatory lending practices often targeting black, brown and immigrant families during the previous decade’s foreclosure crisis.
Harris’ three steps include changing the way credit scores are assessed to include rent, utility and other bills on time, create stronger anti-discrimination lending laws and require enforcement, and invest $100 billion to allow 4 million families in red-lined and federally subsidized housing to cover a down payment and closing costs on a home.
“By taking these steps, we could shrink the wealth gap in the United States between black households and others by at least one third,” she said.
Also during her speech, Harris criticized Trump, whom she referred to as the “current occupant of the White House.” She questioned his 2016 campaign slogan, “Make American Great Again” by asking “Again for who?”
She said they must “successfully prosecute the case against another four years of Donald Trump in the White House,” adding there is “quite a rap sheet on which we can base that prosecution.”
Harris' selection is historic in many senses. It also marks the first time a person of Asian descent is on the presidential ticket. Born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, she often speaks of her deep bond with her late mother, whom she has called her single biggest influence.
Ravi Perry, Howard University’s political science chair, said Harris' elevation also represents the first time that a graduate of a historically Black college or university will be represented on the ticket. Harris graduated from the Washington-based university and is a member of the storied Black sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.
While Harris’ selection has largely been applauded among the Democratic Party and voters, some have raised concerns. She joins the ticket at a time of immense racial tensions and crises in the nation. The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected Black Americans and other people of color. Protests against systemic racism and brutality are top of mind for potential voters.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
