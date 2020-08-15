Gov. Phil Murphy acknowledged Thursday he doesn’t yet have the votes lined up to pass legali…

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO LEGALIZE MARIJUANA

Do you approve amending the Constitution to legalize a controlled form of marijuana called “cannabis”?

Only adults at least 21 years of age could use cannabis. The State commission created to oversee the State’s medical cannabis program would also oversee the new, personal use cannabis market.

Cannabis products would be subject to the State sales tax. If authorized by the Legislature, a municipality may pass a local ordinance to charge a local tax on cannabis products.

Source: NJ Secretary of State