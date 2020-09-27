Politics briefs: Atlantic County candidates forum Sept. 30

“It is an honor to endorse these women not only during Hispanic Heritage Month, but during this important time for women and minorities across our country,” said Laura Matos, President of LUPE PAC. “With COVID-19 disproportionately impacting black and brown communities and civil rights of those individuals threatened daily, these women will help to ensure our community’s voices are heard in the fight for justice.”

Fernandez first ran for freeholder in 2018, and came close to defeating longtime Freeholder Frank Formica.

Union endorses Democratic candidates

SEIU 32BJ, the largest property services union in the country, announced last week endorsements for U.S. Senator and for 10 congressional seats in New Jersey — all Democrats and mostly incumbents.

The lone challenger the union is endorsing is Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, a Democrat seeking to unseat Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.