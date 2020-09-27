Politics briefs: Atlantic County candidates forum Sept. 30

The League of Women Voters of Atlantic County is holding a candidates night 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday for candidates for county offices.
It will be co-sponsored by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
Those participating are candidates for two seats for freeholder-at-large, incumbent Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, and incumbent Republican John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, along with challengers Republican James Toto, of Somers Point, and Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township; and freeholder candidates in District 3, Republican Andrew Parker and Democrat Thelma Witherspoon, both of Egg Harbor Township.
Also participating will be incumbent Democratic Sheriff Eric Scheffler and challenger Joseph A. O’Donoghue, a Republican; and Republican incumbent Surrogate James Curcio and his Democratic challenger Stephen Dicht.
To participate via Zoom, visit https://stockton.zoom.us/j/93703144053?pwd=SkVkVXBuaHd1bUdPdUdreVk2Z014Zz09 with passcode: 804856.
Freeholder candidate wins endorsement
Latinas United for Political Empowerment PAC announced its endorsement of Celeste Fernandez for Atlantic County freeholder this week, along with two North Jersey endorsements.
“It is an honor to endorse these women not only during Hispanic Heritage Month, but during this important time for women and minorities across our country,” said Laura Matos, President of LUPE PAC. “With COVID-19 disproportionately impacting black and brown communities and civil rights of those individuals threatened daily, these women will help to ensure our community’s voices are heard in the fight for justice.”
Fernandez first ran for freeholder in 2018, and came close to defeating longtime Freeholder Frank Formica.
Union endorses Democratic candidates
SEIU 32BJ, the largest property services union in the country, announced last week endorsements for U.S. Senator and for 10 congressional seats in New Jersey — all Democrats and mostly incumbents.
The lone challenger the union is endorsing is Amy Kennedy, of Brigantine, a Democrat seeking to unseat Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
"This year's historic general election is coming up fast in a few short weeks, and as essential workers who have risked their lives every day during the pandemic, our members support leaders who have fought to keep them safe, and candidates who will fight for them and for all of New Jersey's working families," said Kevin Brown, the SEIU 32BJ vice president and New Jersey state director.
He said the union's members want candidates who will protect the health and livelihood of essential workers, stand up for Black lives, Dreamers and those holding temporary protective status with immigration officials, and advance a pro-worker agenda.
In addition to Kennedy in the 2nd, the union also endorsed incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ; and incumbent Congressmen Donald Norcross, D-1st; Andy Kim, D-3rd; Frank Pallone, D-6th; Tom Malinowski, D-7th; Albio Sires, D-8th; Bill Pascrell, D-9th; Donald Payne, D-10th; and Congresswomen Mikie Sherrill, D-11th and Bonnie Watson-Coleman, D-12th.
The union said it represents about 13,000 members in New Jersey, who work as residential porters, doormen and women, office cleaners, security officers, airport wheelchair attendants, school food-service workers and other building service jobs.
