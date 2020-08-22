EMILY’s List, the national organization promoting women in politics, has endorsed Amy Kennedy in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, its president announced Friday.
“Amy is an education leader and a champion for equality who has dedicated her career to empowering those around her. A mother of five and a mental health advocate, she will champion the issues that matter most to New Jersey’s working families,” said Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List.
Kennedy is challenging U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, a freshman congressman who was elected as a Democrat in 2018 and changed parties in 2019 after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Kennedy, a Democrat, is married to former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy and serves as the education director of The Kennedy Forum. Patrick Kennedy is the son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy and the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.
EMILY’s List has a grassroots community of over 5 million members, according to the organization, and helps Democratic women win competitive campaigns.
Recent polls have Kennedy a few percentage points ahead of Van Drew in the race, but the difference is within the margin of error for the polls.
Mehta endorsed by Atilis Gym owners
Frank Trumbetti and Ian Smith, owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, Camden County, announced their support for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rik Mehta, of Morris County, Mehta’s campaign said.
Mehta is the certified GOP candidate running against U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
Trumbetti and Smith repeatedly opened their gym in defiance of Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 shutdown order. They have declared the gym a Rik Mehta for Senate rally location.
“Since the state says we can no longer operate, we will not. Starting today, we intend to hold rallies at our location every day until the election,” Trumbetti and Smith said in a Mehta news release.
“Mehta is the only candidate for any office who has shown support for our fight for the U.S. Constitution,” said Trumbetti. “Rik has proven to me that his support for us is not superficial. He is a noted public health expert who knows our gym has been a safe place to visit.”
Mehta is a pharmacist, attorney and business owner.
Singh wins recount in Sussex County
Hirsh Singh, of Linwood, one of the Republican candidates seeking the nomination to challenge Booker, lost by about 8,000 votes statewide to Mehta.
But Singh has filed petitions for recounts in counties throughout the state, and last week Singh said Sussex County had become the first to approve and begin the recount process for the Republican primary election for U.S. Senate.
Mehta is the certified winner, but Singh is seeking to overturn that certification. Singh won handily in Atlantic and Cape May counties, and a Superior Court judge in both counties denied his petition for a recount there.
Singh alleges thousands of vote-by-mail ballots were either improperly rejected or improperly read by scanners. He is seeking a hand recount.
