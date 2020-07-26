The state’s first mostly vote-by-mail election resulted in thousands of voters having to prove their ballots legitimate because they either didn’t sign them or the signatures on their ballots didn’t match those on file at county boards of election.
A particular problem in Atlantic County were signatures on file that were indistinct — often just a squiggly line — while signatures on ballots were much clearer.
The indistinct signatures were often made on an electronic screen through the state Motor Vehicle Commission, said Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
“The board has indicated there are many concerns we found in this election ... we felt needed to be fixed before the next election, and yes, that was one of them,” Caterson said of the poor-quality MVC signatures.
In Atlantic County, 615 vote-by-mail or provisional ballots were set aside and “cure letters” sent to the voters, said Caterson. That was out of about 49,000 ballots cast.
NORTHFIELD — Likely Democratic nominee for the 2nd Congressional District Amy Kennedy, of Br…
The cure letters asked voters to sign and return a form in order for their votes to count.
Caterson said about 365 forms had been received back, and those votes were counted Friday.
“While MVC is always working to upgrade and improve systems, there are no specific plans at this time to change the mode of signature collection,” spokesman William Connolly said.
The cure letters were only an option because of an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy, who wanted to minimize the chance of spreading COVID-19 by holding a mostly vote-by-mail election.
He ordered that voters whose ballots had signature problems be given a chance to correct them so their votes would count. It is unknown whether a similar order will be in place for the general election in November.
The hotly contested Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District — unofficially won …
Statewide in earlier elections, ballots without signatures or with problematic signatures would not be counted.
“In the past we would void the ballot and send the voter a letter after the election telling the voter the signature didn’t match and the vote didn’t count,” Cape May County Registrar Michael Kennedy said.
Then the office would have the voter come in to update the signature for the next election.
According to the MVC’s 2019 annual report, 713,223 people registered statewide to vote while applying for driver’s licenses, an examination permit, a probationary driver’s license or a non-driver identification card. It was the first year the MVC offered voter registration services.
In Cape May County, 278 voters got cure letters, said Kennedy, out of almost 24,000 ballots cast.
MAYS LANDING — With all of Atlantic City’s 364 provisional votes counted Friday night, and a…
Kennedy said there was not a disproportionate number of poor MVC signatures in the mix. That’s probably because his office routinely examines signatures provided with new registrations from the MVC and takes steps to get better signatures on a daily basis, he said.
“If we get a signature we can’t decipher, on a daily basis we send a letter (to the voter),” Kennedy said. More than 90% of people respond and provide an updated signature.
“Any correspondence we get, we update the signature from the correspondence,” Kennedy said. “Over the years, signatures change.”
He said each office staff member has oversight of 12,000 to 14,000 voters, and has the responsibility to keep their signatures up to date.
“What the cure letter really did was help that process,” Kennedy said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.