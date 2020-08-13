VENTNOR — Shirat Hayam Synagogue will hold an online forum for congressional and Atlantic County candidates in the Nov. 3 election at 11 a.m. Aug. 23.
The free event is open to the public, but those who wish to participate must RSVP by emailing Karen.McKinney@shirathayamnj.org to receive the Zoom password.
Expected to participate are U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, a mental health advocate from Brigantine; Democratic Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler and his GOP opponent, Joseph O'Donoghue, of Egg Harbor Township; Republican Surrogate Jim Curcio, of Hammonton, and his Democratic challenger, attorney Stephen Dicht, of Ventnor.
Also expected are Atlantic County Democratic Freeholder-at-large Caren Fitzpatrick, of Egg Harbor Township, and her Republican challenger, James Toto, of Somers Point; Republican Freeholder-at-large John Risley, of Egg Harbor Township, and his Democratic challenger, Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township; and Democratic District 3 freeholder candidate Thelma Witherspoon, of Hamilton Township, who will vie with Republican Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Andrew Parker for the seat Democratic Freeholder Ashley Bennett gave up to run for Congress.
Questions may be submitted by noon Monday but should not be directed to a specific candidate or party. Email questions to ethel.levinson@shirathayamnj.org.
