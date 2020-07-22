The hotly contested Democratic primary in the 2nd Congressional District — unofficially won by Brigantine's Amy Kennedy — coupled with the ease of voting by mail, seemed to have dramatically driven up voter turnout in the July 7 primary election in South Jersey.
The 2nd District is on pace to have 68,000 Democratic votes cast, said John Froonjian, executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University. That's more than double the 29,658 votes on the Democratic side in the last contested primary in 2018, he said.
Froonjian stressed that is a projection based on news reports and incomplete reporting by county boards of election so far.
Patterns were similar in many parts of the district, which covers all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Gloucester, Ocean, Burlington and Camden counties.
The deadline for certifying results is Friday, but the state is allowing county boards of election to request extensions due to the overwhelming numbers of paper ballots they have had to process, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chair Lynn Caterson.
MAYS LANDING — With all of Atlantic City’s 364 provisional votes counted Friday night, and a…
She said Atlantic County expects to certify on time Friday.
With all vote-by-mail and provisional ballots counted in Atlantic County, Democrats cast 30,457 of 49,251 primary ballots, according to the Board of Elections.
That's a turnout of 44% for Atlantic County Democrats compared with 36% for the county's Republicans.
While incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, had a Republican challenger in Ocean City's Bob Patterson, party support was solidly behind Van Drew, so the race did not draw much attention.
Kennedy is now the likely nominee to challenge Van Drew in November. Elected as a Democrat, Van Drew's change of party to Republican after voting against impeaching President Donald J. Trump led many Democrats to double down on their involvement this year, vowing to unseat him.
{child_flags:featured}{child_flags:breaking}Postal glitch adds ballots in Atlantic
In 2018, when there were hard-fought primary races on both the Democratic and Republican sides for the seat left open by Rep. Frank LoBiondo's retirement, fewer than half as many people in Atlantic County participated, state data show. Only 23,416 ballots were cast in Atlantic County in that primary.
"The electorate is very enthusiastic about expressing themselves," Froonjian said. "Things could really change that would inflame passions even more. Say between now and November we have a Supreme Court seat open. That could be the thing that riles up the Republican base and gets them voting."
In Salem County, Democratic turnout was 46% compared with 41% for Republicans.
Even in Ocean County, where there was also a hard-fought Republican primary in the 3rd Congressional District, turnout was higher on the Democratic side — 47% to 40%.
"I would say New Jersey Democrats are on pace to cast 1.1 million votes," Froonjian said. "In 2016, when (Hillary) Clinton and (Bernie) Sanders were still sniping ... there were just under 900,000 (Democratic votes) cast."
{child_flags:featured}Work to do after New Jersey’s first election by mail
District 1, covering Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester counties, is likely to have tallied almost 60,000 Democratic votes in the primary, even though incumbent Rep. Donald Norcross has no challenger.
"In 2018, there were about 47,000 cast (in the primary), and Norcross had a challenger," Froonjian said. "So something's going on."
Caterson said her office has sent out 615 "cure letters" to people whose signatures on their ballots did not match their signatures on record, or who forgot to sign ballots. Voters have until the close of business Thursday to sign and return a certification that the ballot is theirs.
If the proper paperwork is provided, those ballots will be added to the count, Caterson said.
The cure letter return date was set by a court order and did not leave enough time for many people who are just getting cure letters to return the papers. The board sent them out as late as Tuesday for provisional votes reviewed Monday night.
{child_flags:top_story}Small files complaint against Callaway
The responses may be faxed or emailed or dropped off in person.
In the 2nd District Democratic primary, Kennedy's main opponents, Longport's Brigid Callahan Harrison and Vineland's Will Cunningham, conceded on Election Night. Updated preliminary results show Kennedy with more than 60% of the vote district-wide. In Atlantic County, Kennedy got almost 75% of the vote.
The 3rd District race on the Republican side was between Burlington County Freeholder Kate Gibbs, who got just 21.5% of the vote in Ocean County, and businessman David Richter, who won with almost 78% in the county.
Richter had started to run in the 2nd District but was encouraged to withdraw by national Republican leaders once Van Drew changed parties. So he ran in the 3rd instead.
Richter will likely face freshman incumbent Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd, in November.
NJ Primary Results 2020 as of July 13
|County
|Race
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|Marty Small
|D
|3,326
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|Pamela Thomas-Fields
|D
|1,627
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|James Whitehead
|D
|243
|Atlantic City
|Mayor
|Thomas Forkin
|R
|403
|Atlantic County
|Sheriff
|Eric Scheffler
|D
|15,985
|Atlantic County
|Sheriff
|Joseph O'Donoghue
|R
|11,029
|Atlantic County
|Surrogate
|Stephen Dicht
|D
|12,991
|Atlantic County
|Surrogate
|Levi Fox
|D
|2,877
|Atlantic County
|Surrogate
|James Curcio
|R
|11,174
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|D
|15,660
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|Celeste Fernandez
|D
|15,701
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|John Risley Jr
|R
|11,213
|Atlantic County
|Freeholder
|James Toto
|R
|10,876
|Atlantic County
|Freholder D3
|Andrew Parker
|R
|2,187
|Atlantic County
|Freholder D3
|Thelma Witherspoon
|D
|3,184
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Alfonso Cirulli
|R
|1,668
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Joseph Marte
|R
|1,662
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Charles Cunliffe
|D
|1,644
|Barnegat Township
|Township Committee
|Peggy Houle
|D
|1,691
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Elizabeth Casey
|D
|5,504
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Brendan Sciarra
|D
|5,285
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Will Morey
|R
|6,624
|Cape May County
|Freeholder
|Jeffrey Pierson
|R
|6,535
|Lacey Township
|Township Committee
|Nicholas Juliano
|R
|1,980
|Lacey Township
|Township Committee
|Bill Stemmle
|D
|1,286
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Michael D’Elia
|R
|4,805
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Hector Fuentes
|R
|4,632
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Harold Herskowitz
|R
|1,391
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Ray Coles
|D
|2,110
|Lakewood
|Township Committee
|Mordy Gross
|D
|1,977
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|Ray Gormley
|R
|1,632
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|John Kehm
|R
|1,603
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|Gabriel Franco
|D
|1,273
|Little Egg Harbor
|Township Committee
|Shaun Moran
|D
|1,264
|Lower Township
|Mayor
|Christopher South
|D
|1,323
|Lower Township
|Mayor
|Frank Sippel
|R
|1,455
|Middle Township
|Township Committee
|Bob Jackson
|D
|987
|Middle Township
|Township Committee
|Timothy Donohue
|R
|1,091
|Ocean County
|County Clerk
|Scott Colabella
|R
|39,146
|Ocean County
|County Clerk
|Kathy Russell
|D
|31,413
|Ocean County
|Freeholder
|Joe Vicari
|R
|38,731
|Ocean County
|Freeholder
|Helen Dela Cruz
|D
|31,398
|Ocean Township
|Township Committee
|Ken Baulderstone
|R
|1,019
|Ocean Township
|Township Committee
|Rita Kopacz
|D
|567
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.