How your lawmakers voted this week
How your lawmakers voted

How your lawmakers voted this week

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

HOUSE

Approving $740.5 billion military budget: Voting 335-78, the House on Tuesday adopted the conference report on a $740.5 billion military budget (HR 6395) for fiscal 2021 that includes $69 billion to fund combat operations overseas, $60 billion-plus for active-duty and retiree health care and hundreds of billions for weapons systems, personnel costs and research and development. The bill would require the removal of Confederate names from military bases, treat global warming as a national-security threat, fund a 3% pay raise for uniformed personnel and expand programs for military victims of sexual assault. A yes vote was to send the measure to the Senate.

Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd: YES

Andy Kim, D-3rd: YES

Approving stopgap funding through Dec. 18: On a vote of 343-67, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 8900) that would fund the government on a stopgap basis through Dec. 18. In addition to averting a shutdown, the vote gives leaders more time to negotiate another round of emergency relief for individuals and households facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19. A yes vote was to approve stopgap funding through Dec. 18.

Van Drew: YES

Kim: YES

SENATE

Selling weapons to United Arab Emirates: Voting 46-50, the Senate on Wednesday refused to block the Trump administration's planned sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones to the United Arab Emirates. These unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with laser-guided bombs and air-to-ground missiles. By this vote, the Senate failed to discharge from committee a measure (SJ Res 77) to disapprove of the sale. A yes vote was in opposition to the sale.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Confirming Federal Election Commissioner: On a vote of 92-4, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Shana M. Broussard for a seat on the Federal Election Commission. The agency's first African American commissioner, Broussard had been an FEC staff attorney, and before that she was an attorney with the Internal Revenue Service and an assistant district attorney in New Orleans. A yes vote was to confirm Broussard.

Menendez: YES

Booker: YES

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

