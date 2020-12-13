How your lawmakers voted this week

Approving $740.5 billion military budget: Voting 335-78, the House on Tuesday adopted the conference report on a $740.5 billion military budget (HR 6395) for fiscal 2021 that includes $69 billion to fund combat operations overseas, $60 billion-plus for active-duty and retiree health care and hundreds of billions for weapons systems, personnel costs and research and development. The bill would require the removal of Confederate names from military bases, treat global warming as a national-security threat, fund a 3% pay raise for uniformed personnel and expand programs for military victims of sexual assault. A yes vote was to send the measure to the Senate.