Blocking GOP coronavirus package: Voting 52-47, the Senate on Thursday failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a Republican-sponsored coronavirus relief package. Consisting of $300 billion in new spending and $350 billion in recycled funds, the bill (S 178) stopped well short of a competing $3.4 trillion measure passed by House Democrats in May. The Senate bill would fund supplemental unemployment benefits of $300 per week through the end of 2020 and a second round of Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans for small businesses, while erecting a shield against lawsuits for businesses taking reasonable steps to protect against COVID-19 exposure. The bill omitted aid passed by the House such as $1 trillion to help states and localities avert layoffs, $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers and $100 billion to help tenants pay rent. A yes vote was to advance the bill.
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Cory Booker, D: NO
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
