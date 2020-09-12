Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after meeting with Senate Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Blocking GOP coronavirus package: Voting 52-47, the Senate on Thursday failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a Republican-sponsored coronavirus relief package. Consisting of $300 billion in new spending and $350 billion in recycled funds, the bill (S 178) stopped well short of a competing $3.4 trillion measure passed by House Democrats in May. The Senate bill would fund supplemental unemployment benefits of $300 per week through the end of 2020 and a second round of Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans for small businesses, while erecting a shield against lawsuits for businesses taking reasonable steps to protect against COVID-19 exposure. The bill omitted aid passed by the House such as $1 trillion to help states and localities avert layoffs, $200 billion in hazard pay for essential workers and $100 billion to help tenants pay rent. A yes vote was to advance the bill.

Robert Menendez, D: NO

Cory Booker, D: NO

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH 2nd Legislative Assemby debate from Stockton University

Load comments