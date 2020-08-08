SENATE
Confirming deputy secretary of energy: Voting 79-16, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Mark W. Menezes as deputy secretary of energy. His duties will include overseeing the $35 billion Department of Energy budget and helping manage the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Menezes had served as an undersecretary of energy since 2017, and before that he was chief counsel on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and worked for the American Electric Power Company and Berkshire Hathaway Energy. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Cory Booker, D: YES
Robert Menendez, D: NO
Barring TikTok from government devices: On a non-record vote, the Senate on Thursday passed a bill (S 3455) that would require federal agencies to remove the Chinese social messaging app TikTok from government-issued smartphones and computers, as the Department of Defense already has done. TikTok, which is used to make music videos, resides on more than 80 million devices in America, including some operated by federal workers. Critics say TikTok collects voluminous personal data on users for potential or actual sharing with the Chinese government and Chinese Communist Party. The company is exploring the possible sale of its operations in the United States and certain other countries to Microsoft. The bill is now before the House.
Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress
