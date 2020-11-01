How your lawmakers voted this week

Confirming Justice Barrett: Voting 52-48, the Senate on Oct. 26 confirmed Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett had been a federal appeals judge since 2018 and a University of Notre Dame law professor starting in 2002. Republicans said Barrett is a brilliant jurist and person of faith who would respect constitutional wording and the boundaries of settled law in her rulings. But Democrats called her a threat to established law in areas including abortion rights, health care, minorities’ ballot access and LGBTQ rights. Democrats mocked Republicans for rushing Barrett onto the court days before a presidential election, after having sidelined former President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the court for nearly nine months in 2016 on grounds it was a presidential election year. A yes vote was to confirm Barrett as the 115th justice of the Supreme Court.