 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How your lawmakers voted this week
0 comments
top story
How your lawmakers voted

How your lawmakers voted this week

{{featured_button_text}}

SENATE

Confirming Justice Barrett: Voting 52-48, the Senate on Oct. 26 confirmed Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett had been a federal appeals judge since 2018 and a University of Notre Dame law professor starting in 2002. Republicans said Barrett is a brilliant jurist and person of faith who would respect constitutional wording and the boundaries of settled law in her rulings. But Democrats called her a threat to established law in areas including abortion rights, health care, minorities’ ballot access and LGBTQ rights. Democrats mocked Republicans for rushing Barrett onto the court days before a presidential election, after having sidelined former President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the court for nearly nine months in 2016 on grounds it was a presidential election year. A yes vote was to confirm Barrett as the 115th justice of the Supreme Court.

Robert Menendez, D: NO

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cory Booker, D: NO

Holding Barrett Vote Before Election: Voting 53-46, the Senate on Oct. 26 blocked a Democratic motion for adjournment until after Nov. 3 so that the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation vote would not occur before Americans have chosen their next president. President Donald Trump announced the nomination Sept. 26 and the Judiciary Committee sent it to the full chamber Oct. 22. A yes vote was to put Barrett on the court before results are known from the presidential election.

Menendez: NO

Booker: NO

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News