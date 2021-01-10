How your lawmakers voted this week

Adopting 117th Congress House rules: Voting 217-206, the House on Monday adopted rules to govern its operations during the 117th Congress. The package (H Res 8) was added to a body of standing rules that has controlled House proceedings since the 1st Congress in 1789. The new rules would require committees to disclose "truth in testimony" information in real time about witnesses at hearings. This would inform members and the public — before and during the sessions — about any financial or fiduciary interest witnesses have in the topic under discussion. A yes vote was to adopt the rules.