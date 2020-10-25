 Skip to main content
How your lawmakers voted this week
How your lawmakers voted this week

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Democrats boycott

Activists opposed to the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale," protest at the Supreme Court on a foggy day, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

SENATE

Scaling back anti-poverty investments by banks: Voting 43-48 against, the Senate on Monday cleared the way for a Trump administration regulatory rollback that would allow banks to skirt anti-poverty objectives of the 1977 Community Reinvestment Act. A civil rights law, the CRA gives banks incentives to issue loans for economic development and affordable housing in low- and moderate-income communities where they have branches. In part, the rollback would allow banks to comply with the law by meeting broad criteria rather than specific social and economic obligations in poor communities. On this vote, the Senate turned back a Democrat-sponsored measure (HJ Res 90) to block the new rule, which has not yet taken effect. A yes vote opposed a weakening of the Community Reinvestment Act.

Robert Menendez, D: YES

Cory Booker, D: YES

Blocking GOP coronavirus package: Voting 51-44 against, the Senate on Wednesday failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a Republican-sponsored $500 billion coronavirus-relief package (S 178). The measure included funds to expand unemployment benefits, extend the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses, build protective features at K-12 schools, expand Covid-19 testing, advance vaccine development and take other steps to deal with the pandemic. Democrats called the bill small-bore compared to a $2.2 trillion measure recently passed by the House, noting that it omitted benefits including $1,200 stimulus payments to individuals, aid for renters and homeowners, expanded child tax credits and funding for postal operations, election security and the 2020 Census. A yes vote was to advance the Republican bill.

Menendez: NO

Booker: NO

Source: Richard Thomas, Voterama in Congress

