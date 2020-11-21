How your lawmakers voted this week

Blocking Judy Shelton as Fed governor: Voting 47-50, the Senate on Tuesday failed to advance the nomination of libertarian economist Judy L. Shelton, 66, to the Federal Reserve System Board of Governors. But Republicans left open the possibility of a revote this year on her appointment to the seven-member board that sets U.S. monetary policy. Shelton served under President Donald Trump as U.S. envoy to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. She has been affiliated with conservative organizations including the Hoover Institution and the Atlas Network and numerous "sound money" and free-market causes. A yes vote backed the nomination.