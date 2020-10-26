First day of ballot counting off to good start in Atlantic County

It’s a multi-layer handling process that requires lots of space and many workers, Caterson said.

Six members of the National Guard will start tomorrow, helping with “zipping and stripping” ballots and putting together the mini drop boxes to be used at each polling station on Nov. 3, said Sue Sandman, Republican clerk of the Atlantic County Board of Elections.

Zipping and stripping refers to opening inner ballot envelopes, detaching the flap that identifies the voter to insure secrecy of the ballot, and placing them in piles to be scanned.

Sandman said the county hired 60 temporary workers to help process ballots.

“They don’t all come in at the same time,” Caterson said of the workers. “Some are drivers (who pick up ballots from drop boxes) and some are supervisors.”

Scanner operator Joe McIntyre, of scanner maker ES&S, said the first half hour they were figuring out all the paperwork involved in setting up a tracking system for a post-election audit.

All ballots must be counted in packets of about 200, numbered and kept separate. Then after the election, random packets will be chosen to test. They will be re-run to make sure the counts match.