First day of ballot counting off to good start in Atlantic County

MAYS LANDING — More than 21,000 ballots were counted Monday in the first day of early vote-by-mail counting in Atlantic County, as two scanning machines chugged away for about nine hours.
A total of 85,732 ballots had been received by the board as of late Monday, said Chairperson Lynn Caterson. About 60,000 of those had been processed for counting, as thousands more continued to arrive.
The county anticipates receiving a total of 120,000 to 140,000 ballots by Election Day on Nov. 3. If all continues to go as smoothly as today, the board could have most of the ballots counted by Election Day, election officials estimated.
It was all available for the public to watch, through a Zoom link on the Atlantic County Board of Elections website — atlantic-county.org/board-of-elections. The work is being done in a large space the board rented in Mays Landing specially chosen so all ballots can be kept together on one floor, and the processing can be done efficiently and quickly, Caterson said.
“It’s like a circular assembly line,” she said.
First, ballots must be date stamped and voter registrations and signatures have to be verified. Then, legitimate ballots are recorded as received in the State Voter Registration System, and ballots are separated out and readied for counting.
It’s a multi-layer handling process that requires lots of space and many workers, Caterson said.
Six members of the National Guard will start tomorrow, helping with “zipping and stripping” ballots and putting together the mini drop boxes to be used at each polling station on Nov. 3, said Sue Sandman, Republican clerk of the Atlantic County Board of Elections.
Zipping and stripping refers to opening inner ballot envelopes, detaching the flap that identifies the voter to insure secrecy of the ballot, and placing them in piles to be scanned.
Sandman said the county hired 60 temporary workers to help process ballots.
“They don’t all come in at the same time,” Caterson said of the workers. “Some are drivers (who pick up ballots from drop boxes) and some are supervisors.”
Scanner operator Joe McIntyre, of scanner maker ES&S, said the first half hour they were figuring out all the paperwork involved in setting up a tracking system for a post-election audit.
All ballots must be counted in packets of about 200, numbered and kept separate. Then after the election, random packets will be chosen to test. They will be re-run to make sure the counts match.
Election board workers had already separated the ballots into piles of about 200, but McIntyre and the other scanner operator Sean Hughes, also of ES&S, had to set up a system to number the packets and keep track of them.
For the first time this year, a 2003 law was triggered requiring an audit of the election, said New Jersey Department of State spokesperson Alyssa D’Alessandro.
The law requires an audit when there is a paper trail created by an election, and this is the first election in modern history in which a paper trail will be created statewide, D’Alessandro said.
That’s because it is a mostly vote-by-mail election. Only 10 of New Jersey’s 21 counties have voting machines that create a paper trail, she said.
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that counties may start opening and counting vote-by-mail ballots 10 days prior to the Nov. 3 election, so results may be available in a more timely manner. On Saturday, the first-day ballots could be opened, staff members started the zipping and stripping process. No ballots were counted until Monday.
McIntyre said Board of Elections staff and temporary workers did such a good job prepping ballots, the first day of counting went quickly.
In the first day of counting in the primary election in July, only about 9,000 votes were counted in Atlantic County. The county only had one scanner machine for that election.
