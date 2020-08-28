CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — In a five-person race for two seats on the Cape May County governing body — which may not be called the Board of Chosen Freeholders for much longer — the Republican incumbents seem to have the odds.
Wildwood amusement park owner Will Morey and Jeff Pierson of Upper Township are seeking a return to the board. Democrats Brendan Sciarra and Elizabeth Casey are the Democratic challengers, with Casey taking her second shot at the board. Last year, she joined Wildwood Crest Commissioner Joyce Gould in a race that came closer than Democrats have come in years, but still fell short.
Also on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election is Ryan Troiano, a Wildwood firefighter taking his first run as an independent. He’s the son of the former Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano.
The GOP has run Cape May County for more than a century. Democrats have occasionally cracked the line, most recently former Dennis Township Mayor Jeff Van Drew, who won a seat in 1994 and later went on to win state and federal office.
But Van Drew switched parties to Republican in a high-profile defection last year. Prior to Van Drew, the last successful Democrat was Ocean City’s Tom Tucker, who won a freeholder seat in 1976.
“That’s been about it,” said Sciarra, 38.
For the past four years, Sciarra has served as the Democratic county chairman. He said he’s focused on building the party, which includes running for municipal seats as well as organizing around the higher-profile races. In an interview outside MudHen, his Wildwood restaurant and microbrewery, he said he needs to convince independent voters and Republicans it is time for new voices on the board.
“This is a time for change. You see it going throughout the whole country,” he said. “I think me and Liz can bring a fresh set of eyes to a lot of issues.”
One thing almost certain to change is the name of the positions the candidates seek.
The five-member county government is formally known as the Board of Chosen Freeholders, a term the Cape May County government says dates to ancient England at a time when a man had to own land to vote. On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill ending the use of the title, with the county governments to be known as county commissions as of Jan. 1. The governor said the name dates from a time when women and non-white men could neither vote nor hold office.
Republicans outnumber Democrats in the county by a comfortable margin, with the latest county numbers showing 29,347 registered Republicans to 17,126 registered Democrats. In the 2016 presidential race, the county went big for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.
The Democrats plan to focus on infrastructure and the ongoing opioid crisis, while Casey said she will continue to raise the issue of county jobs. Last year, she argued that nepotism and favoritism played a part in hiring and promotions, an accusation county officials denied.
Democrats also plan to call for more action to address homelessness in the county.
The Republican incumbents also want to keep the race local. Morey said he would like voters to look at what the incumbents have accomplished rather than their political affiliation.
“While I believe strongly in conservative ideals, I would not be one necessarily to suggest in local races that’s the only thing that folks look at,” he said. “It’s really important for you to decide who can do the most for your community.”
“I think we should focus at our level, at what we can fix and what we can do at our level. Obviously, we’re happy that the president is running at the top of the ticket,” Pierson said.
Morey, 63, of Wildwood Crest, owns Morey’s Piers with his brother. Pierson, 77, is a retired brigadier general who served as an Upper Township Committee member before being appointed to the county board. He also served as undersheriff in Cape May County for six years.
Morey said the county has been working on infrastructure, and that he has been focused on ways to bring good-paying, year-round tech jobs to the county. He added that Pierson has worked hard to address addiction, which has had a devastating effect on the county.
Casey, 55, of Upper Township, is an attorney with an office in Ocean City. She believes this year will be different than last.
“Oh, absolutely,” she said. For one thing, she said, the state Senate race topped the ticket last year, with no race for governor, federal office or president. This year, people are far more focused on the election. She also has more name recognition in a race where both sides are energized.
“My hope is that they will look at the candidates individually and not just look at the party designation,” Casey said.
Voters are in a different world in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and an economic slowdown unequaled since the Great Depression.
“Businesses are struggling. We’ve done everything we can to get them open,” Morey said.
In a county where politicians often try to build personal connections, the pandemic is not only an issue, it’s a defining element of the race. Candidates on both sides said they’ve had to adjust their strategies but still need to reach out to local voters. Plans for an election by mail also means they will need to make their cases earlier.
“It’s a different campaign this year,” Casey said. “It’s not the hand-shaking, baby kissing, knocking on doors kind of campaign. It’s more virtual.”
Troiano, a lifelong Republican, also sees room for improvement in the local GOP organization, arguing it is controlled by a few individuals. He argued the county government is too closely affiliated with the Republican organization.
“I think there’s opportunity for improvement,” he said, suggesting some things get overlooked by having the same few people involved.
Troiano has the potential to play the spoiler in the race, drawing votes away from the incumbents. The Democratic challengers said it’s a possibility, but not one they are counting on. Troiano said he’s racing for a win.
The 42-year-old plans to look to social media and other ways to reach voters, saying he will not have much money for the campaign.
“I’m not going to be an ordered-and-paid-for politician. At the end of the day, the only people I’m indebted to are the voters,” he said.
