Atlantic County commission do-over vote set for Nov. 2

“The good news is, now we’re going to get representation for that district,” Parker said after the decision. Still, he said he would have preferred the election take place sooner.

Republicans had sought to hold the election in September. Democrats said that would be more expensive — costing an estimated $100,000 — and would see a lower voter turnout.

“The turnout would be about 10%, and the Republicans would have won,” said Michael Suleiman, the Atlantic County Democratic leader. While Parker argues the seat should be filled as soon as possible, Suleiman accused the GOP of voter suppression to improve their chances.

Parker has been critical of county Clerk Ed McGettigan and the mistake that prevented hundreds of residents from voting. But he said he was happy to have a decision.

“It’s been an unfortunate process,” he said. “We’ve all got to move on.”

The timing added another complication: Parker had already filed to run for reelection to his seat on the Township Committee. Under state law, he would not be able to serve in both positions, but he could have remained on the ballot for both the special election and the township seat.