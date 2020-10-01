Atlantic City activist resigns from county Democratic Committee, arguing it has been unresponsive for justice for Black community

ATLANTIC CITY — The Black vote has been taken advantage of for profit and white interests, a city activist said in a Monday letter resigning from the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

Steven Young, 60, who has championed a “Black agenda” while organizing and participating in several Black Lives Matter protests in the resort in recent months, sent the letter to committee Chairman Michael Suleiman. The letter of resignation from the committee’s executive board also goes on to argue that city Mayor Marty Small has been working to suppress the Black vote.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Suleiman and Small for comment.

Young was arrested in July after organizing a demonstration aiming to “shut the city down.” It was one of many protests throughout South Jersey in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Last month, City Council voted to begin the process of removing Young from his seat on the Citizens Advisory Board and as chairman of the Planning Board. The two positions are appointed and unpaid.

