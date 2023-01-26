Police ask for tips to find missing Atlantic City teen

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking for help finding a teenager they consider a runaway.

Jeremiah Troncoso, 14, was last seen Tuesday evening, police said.

He's a Black male, about 5 feet, 5 inches, tall, weighs 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and navy blue jacket. He was also carrying a suitcase, police said.

Police ask that tips about the teenager's whereabouts be given to the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Anonymous tips can also be sent in by texting tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."