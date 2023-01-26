 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ask for tips to find missing Atlantic City teen

Troncoso

Jeremiah Troncoso, 14, of Atlantic City.

 Atlantic City Police Department, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are asking for help finding a teenager they consider a runaway.

Jeremiah Troncoso, 14, was last seen Tuesday evening, police said.

He's a Black male, about 5 feet, 5 inches, tall, weighs 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and navy blue jacket. He was also carrying a suitcase, police said.

Police ask that tips about the teenager's whereabouts be given to the Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Anonymous tips can also be sent in by texting tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

