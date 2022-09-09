Police arrest Atlantic City man on charges including possession of loaded handgun

ATLANTIC CITY — A 23-year-old city resident was arrested with a loaded hand gun following an incident on Pacific Avenue on Thursday, police said.

Shemar Hendricks was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a ghost gun, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officer Byron Zelaya-Chavez responded to the area of Pennsylvania and Pacific avenues following a 911 call from a male saying he was just involved in a dispute with another male who was in possession of a handgun at approximately 5:35 p.m., police said.

The caller also indicated that the male was in the company of a young juvenile and was last seen walking eastbound on Pacific Avenue with the juvenile.

Officer Zelaya-Chavez located the suspect, Shemar Hendricks, walking with the juvenile in the area of New Jersey and Pacific avenues. With assistance from Detective Aaron Jones and Officer Latray Butcher, the officers stopped Hendricks and successfully detained him, police said.

During the investigative detention, Hendricks was found to be in possession of a handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition and fitted with a high capacity magazine.

Officers also determined the handgun lacked a serial number rendering the weapon a ghost gun. Hendricks was subsequently placed in custody without incident, police said.

Hendricks was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.