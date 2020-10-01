Poker will return 'eventually' to Atlantic City casinos, Exit Zero Jazz Festival and more

Atlantic City's nine casinos have reinstated most live table games with one notable exception: poker. Atlantic City casinos have yet to make the move even though other gaming jurisdictions have resumed live poker with strict protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Atlantic City police and the FBI arrested John Mitchell, 38, of Greensboro, North Carolina, on Tuesday, who was wanted in a homicide in his home state. Mitchell was accused of shooting the victim multiple times and running her over with a car in the August homicide.