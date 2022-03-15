Po Boys at Mudhen in Wildwood

One item that you will find on just about every menu in New Orleans is the much celebrated po boy. Basically a NOLA version of a sub, most versions down South come served “dressed” – meaning topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo with optional pickles and hot sauce – on a Leidenheimer’s roll, which is a crusty yet airy brand of French bread that you basically won’t find up here at any restaurant – but if you do, please let me know where!

You will find all varieties of proteins available as potential stars of the show on any given po boy, from roast beef smothered in gravy to sausage, fried alligator and all points in between.

But perhaps the most beloved of all po boys feature fried seafood. The best spots to grab them in New Orleans are at any of the numerous po boy shops around the city, such as Johnny’s Po Boys, Domilise’s, Mahoney’s or Verti Mart, the latter of which is open 24 hours and produces a shrimp po boy that may have been the best thing I ate on the whole trip.

Mudhen Brewing Company in Wildwood offers either fried shrimp or fried oyster varieties of po boy, with each coming dressed with cabbage slaw, shredded lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved red onion, tartar, cocktail and Cajun crema served on ciabatta bread.

No, it’s not exactly like the ones you’ll find in New Orleans (I’ve never seen cabbage slaw or roasted tomato on a po boy down there, but that doesn’t mean it’s not delicious).

Mudhen Brewing Company is located at 127 W. Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood. Go to MudhenBrew.com.

