Pleasantville
Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE

Coach: Aminah Davis

Last season’s record: 1-20

2021 prediction: Developing

Key players: Ilexis Keith, 5-10, Sr., F; Ah'Lajzah Gainer, 6-0, Jr., C; Dajade Durham, 5-1, So., PG.

Outlook: The Greyhounds feature a good core of returners and aim to win more games than last season and continue to rebuild. Davis, who said her team will be a surprise this season, is confident in the future as the team has improved year after year under her guidance.

