PLEASANTVILLE
Coach: Aminah Davis
Last season’s record: 1-20
2021 prediction: Developing
Key players: Ilexis Keith, 5-10, Sr., F; Ah'Lajzah Gainer, 6-0, Jr., C; Dajade Durham, 5-1, So., PG.
Outlook: The Greyhounds feature a good core of returners and aim to win more games than last season and continue to rebuild. Davis, who said her team will be a surprise this season, is confident in the future as the team has improved year after year under her guidance.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today