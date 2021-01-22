 Skip to main content
Pleasantville
Coach: Butch Warner

Last season’s record 14-13

2020-21: Developing

Key players: Noel Gonzalez, 5-11, Sr., G; Meech Valeus, 6-1, Sr., G; Dontrey Whitaker, 6-4, Sr., F; David St. Germain, 5-6, Sr., G; Isaiah Davenport,. 5-10, So., G; Ivvin Mitchell, 5-11, So., G; Marki Barnes, 5-10, So., G; Jeff Valeus, 5-11, So., F; Jahiere Walker, 5-6, Fr., G; Neeko Rolle, 6-0, So., G; Chris Mathias, 6-4, Sr., F.

Outlook: The Greyhounds are young with plenty of sophomores in the roster. Gonzalez averaged 14 points and is the top returnee. Elijah Jones, who was a standout junior forward last season, transferred to Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland.

