Pleasantville
Coach: Butch Warner
Last season’s record 14-13
2020-21: Developing
Key players: Noel Gonzalez, 5-11, Sr., G; Meech Valeus, 6-1, Sr., G; Dontrey Whitaker, 6-4, Sr., F; David St. Germain, 5-6, Sr., G; Isaiah Davenport,. 5-10, So., G; Ivvin Mitchell, 5-11, So., G; Marki Barnes, 5-10, So., G; Jeff Valeus, 5-11, So., F; Jahiere Walker, 5-6, Fr., G; Neeko Rolle, 6-0, So., G; Chris Mathias, 6-4, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Greyhounds are young with plenty of sophomores in the roster. Gonzalez averaged 14 points and is the top returnee. Elijah Jones, who was a standout junior forward last season, transferred to Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com