PLEASANTVILLE

Coach: Harry Green

2020 record: 2-8

What to watch: The Greyhounds have their top three singles players back in No. 1 Diana St. Martin, No. 2 Keanni Dupont and No. 3 Ah'lajzlah Gainer. Helen Robledo and Yaret Toscano return at first doubles and Julia Ramirez and Anika Cooper are back at second doubles. The top freshman prospect is Jamilet Mendoza-Francisco.

"We could have a chance of competing in our conference," Green said. "The work ethic is exceptional. I think we'll turn a lot of heads. We're looking forward to a nice, competitive season."

Harry Green

2020 record: 2-8

What to watch: The Greyhounds have their top three singles players back in No. 1 Diana St. Martin, No. 2 Keanni Dupont and No. 3 Ah'lajzlah Gainer. Helen Robledo and Yaret Toscano return at first doubles and Julia Ramirez and Anika Cooper are back at second doubles. The top freshman prospect is Jamilet Mendoza-Francisco.

"We could have a chance of competing in our conference," Green said. "The work ethic is exceptional. I think we'll turn a lot of heads. We're looking forward to a nice, competitive season."

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.