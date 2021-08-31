PLEASANTVILLE
Coach: Harry Green
2020 record: 2-8
What to watch: The Greyhounds have their top three singles players back in No. 1 Diana St. Martin, No. 2 Keanni Dupont and No. 3 Ah'lajzlah Gainer. Helen Robledo and Yaret Toscano return at first doubles and Julia Ramirez and Anika Cooper are back at second doubles. The top freshman prospect is Jamilet Mendoza-Francisco.
"We could have a chance of competing in our conference," Green said. "The work ethic is exceptional. I think we'll turn a lot of heads. We're looking forward to a nice, competitive season."
