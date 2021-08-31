Pleasantville

Coach: Marcus Barksdale (first season)
2020 record: 5-5
Group: S.J. Group II
What to watch: First-year coach Barksdale called his team a surprise group. Senior attackers Joshua Cortez and Jair Morales each return and are expected to have score a lot of goals. Matthew Monroy, a junior midfielder, is one of the leaders and more important players on the team, having an impact on both sides of the field. Senior goalkeeper Franklin Moreno and sophomore defender Douglas Mendoza are also key players to watch.
"We have a lot of returning players, even though we are missing certain key players due to academy teams, but have confidence that we will be contenders," Barksdale said.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen