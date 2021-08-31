 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville
0 comments

Pleasantville

Coach: Marcus Barksdale (first season)

2020 record: 5-5

Group: S.J. Group II 

What to watch: First-year coach Barksdale called his team a surprise group. Senior attackers Joshua Cortez and Jair Morales each return and are expected to have score a lot of goals. Matthew Monroy, a junior midfielder, is one of the leaders and more important players on the team, having an impact on both sides of the field. Senior goalkeeper Franklin Moreno and sophomore defender Douglas Mendoza are also key players to watch.

"We have a lot of returning players, even though we are missing certain key players due to academy teams, but have confidence that we will be contenders," Barksdale said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News