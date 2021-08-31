 Skip to main content
Pleasantville
Pleasantville

Coach: Erik Clark (first season)

2020 record: 0-9

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Greyhounds are rebuilding, but return a nice group and some new additions that will help the team take the next step in 2021. Some key players on offense are seniors Carmen Comenzanas (attack) and Samantha Sanchez (attacking midfielder). On defense, seniors Michelle Zavala and Esmerelda Haro return to anchor the unit. Freshman Diana Ruiz looks promising as a striker for the team, Clark said.

My prediction for the girls this year is to come out strong and truly compete," Clark said. "The girls are eager to win this season, and I think they will make that happen."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

