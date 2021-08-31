What to watch: The Greyhounds lost their program's best player in Yancely Hernandez, who is the first player to have her number retired in program history. Despite that loss, Bucko still expects his team to be contenders. Senior outside hitter Araceli Martinez, junior middle hitter Jayla Trice, junior outside hitter, senior setter Faith Gracia and sophomore libero Sther Ramirez all return to lead Pleasantville.