 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasantville
0 comments

Pleasantville

Coach: James Bucko (18th season)

2020 record: 8-8

Group: S.J. Group II

What to watch: The Greyhounds lost their program's best player in Yancely Hernandez, who is the first player to have her number retired in program history. Despite that loss, Bucko still expects his team to be contenders. Senior outside hitter Araceli Martinez, junior middle hitter Jayla Trice, junior outside hitter, senior setter Faith Gracia and sophomore libero Sther Ramirez all return to lead Pleasantville.

"This team. … should be competitive with the best teams in the CAL," Bucko said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News