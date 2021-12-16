Pleasantville
Coach: Aminah Davis
Last season’s record: 0-11
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Nadja Cherry 5-5, Sr. G; Khaliyah Haraskin, 5-7, Jr., F; Ah’Lajziah Gainer, 6-0, Sr., C; Cassidy Tolbert, 5-7, So., G; Cortavia Rivera, 5-8, Fr., G/F; Avyonia Figueroa, 6-1., So.
Outlook: The Greyhounds return some experience in Cherry and Haraskin and should improve greatly off last season. Gainer is a presence inside. Tolbert is a promising newcomer at point guard.
