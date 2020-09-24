City officials said they will not be hosting community-wide trick-or-treating events for Halloween this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As such, the city of Pleasantville will not sponsor or direct any events which encourage interpersonal contact or close proximity among the general public,” according to a news release from police Chief Sean Riggin, citing a consultation with city officials, the Office of Emergency Management and health experts. “We invite our community to engage in activities which allow our kids to have fun, while practicing social distance and safe practices.”
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB