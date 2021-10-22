Pleasantville school board president says attempts to oust him failed

PLEASANTVILLE — The president of the local school board said the vote to replace him as leader during a board meeting last week was "immoral, unethical and illegal."
It also didn't work, Julio Sanchez said Friday.
"They took the vote anyway. But when it reached the county and state level, they were informed by the county superintendent that it in fact did not happen. It was purely a formality or ceremonial and I'm still the president," said Sanchez.
According to Sanchez, during a conference call last week, Robert Bumpus, Executive County Superintendent of Schools for Atlantic County, informed Sanchez and Sharnell Morgan, a board member who was voted to replace Sanchez as president, that the vote was not binding.
Bumpus did not respond to a request to confirm Sanchez's account Friday afternoon, and instead referred the inquiry to the New Jersey Department of Education’s public information office, which replied:
"The local school board would be the best place to contact to determine who the current board president is; they would have the latest information if there were any changes."
Morgan could not be immediately reached for comment.
The news came a week after Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee was put on paid leave in a 5-2 vote from which Sanchez abstained.
Sanchez was also voted to be removed as president by the same 5-2 vote, and Morgan was voted as his replacement.
“It’s unbelievable the amount of dysfunction and craziness going on,” said Sanchez. “I’m baffled by it.”
Sanchez believes he became a target after he advised the rest of the board their attempts to remove Chestnut-Lee were unethical.
“They felt I was going to go against their unethical behavior, so I became a target,” he said.
Infighting began after a former board member alleged Chestnut-Lee misled the district on her job application when she checked “no” on a box for a question asking whether she had ever been the subject of an investigation or fired.
In a Sept. 13 letter to state Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan, former board member James Pressley asked the state to look into Chestnut-Lee.
“Upon information and belief, Natakie Chestnut-Lee may have withheld information from the Board before she was hired and may have falsified her application for employment,” Pressley wrote in the letter. “Yet, there has been no investigation.”
But when the meeting started, Sanchez said there weren’t enough members for a quorum and the meeting ended in minutes.
Chestnut-Lee has said she filed a tort claim against the board and three individual members including Morgan, saying they spread false rumors about her departure as Chief School Administrator of Principle Academy Charter School. Chestnut-Lee says she resigned and was not fired from the school.
Sanchez alleges that since he had not failed to fulfill his duties as board president, the board’s actions were illegal. He also believes certain members have been meeting in private to plan their course of action.
As the school district celebrated the end of state oversight Sept. 30, six members of the board sought a termination hearing for Chestnut-Lee, according to a document obtained by The Press.
Chestnut-Lee was hired in July 2020 by the school board, which unanimously approved a three-year, $167,500 annual contract. Her appointment followed a decades-long period of short tenures and quick turnover of superintendents. The district had been under a state monitor since 2007 for fiscal reasons, but that oversight officially ended last month.
“It’s ironic to pull the state monitor at this time,” Sanchez said last Wednesday. “We knew this was going to happen.”
Karin Farkus is the current acting superintendent.