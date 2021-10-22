Pleasantville school board president says attempts to oust him failed

PLEASANTVILLE — The president of the local school board said the vote to replace him as leader during a board meeting last week was "immoral, unethical and illegal."

It also didn't work, Julio Sanchez said Friday.

"They took the vote anyway. But when it reached the county and state level, they were informed by the county superintendent that it in fact did not happen. It was purely a formality or ceremonial and I'm still the president," said Sanchez.

According to Sanchez, during a conference call last week, Robert Bumpus, Executive County Superintendent of Schools for Atlantic County, informed Sanchez and Sharnell Morgan, a board member who was voted to replace Sanchez as president, that the vote was not binding.

Bumpus did not respond to a request to confirm Sanchez's account Friday afternoon, and instead referred the inquiry to the New Jersey Department of Education’s public information office, which replied:

"The local school board would be the best place to contact to determine who the current board president is; they would have the latest information if there were any changes."

Morgan could not be immediately reached for comment.