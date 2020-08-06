Pleasantville reopening letter
July 29, 2020
Dear Parents & Guardians,
The safety and well-being of our staff and students is our highest priority. The Pleasantville Board of Education recently approved a Re-Start and Re-Opening Plan for our schools this fall. A copy of the Plan is available on the District’s website. The Board will hold a special meeting on August 6, 2020 at 6:00p.m. to present and discuss the Plan to our community.
Part of the Plan states that our students will return to school under a cohort/hybrid model. In accordance with the plan and our District’s commitment to provide instruction in accordance with guidance from the New Jersey Department of Education and Centers for Disease Control, we have established cohorts to provide instruction while maintaining social distance.
Students who attend Pleasantville Public Schools will receive instruction in one of the three following cohorts:
Cohorts A and B will attend school for face-to-face instruction two consecutive days (either M-T or Th-Fri) in person and three days of remote instruction.
Cohort C will participate remotely for five consecutive days.
On Wednesdays all students will participate online either in small group instruction or completing assignments through Google Classroom or district instructional software programs.
On Wednesdays teachers will utilize their time to meet with Small Groups or One to One Instruction in the AM and Professional Development, Staff Meetings, and/or planning preparation in the PM.
All cohorts will follow their district schedule, New Jersey Student Learning Standards (NJSLS) Student Code of Conduct and attendance requirements as outlined in the Student Handbook.
As indicated above, the blended model is a combination of face-to-face and remote instruction. During the students’ remote learning days, participating in the live classroom lessons remotely in real-time allows for interaction with other classmates and the teacher.
Cohort C option allows for complete remote learning for families that request this option.
If you prefer that your child participate in Cohort C, please fill out and immediately submit the attached form to the District’s Registration Office located at next to the Leeds Avenue School, 100 W. Leeds Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232, or you can email the completed form to: John Hannigan at hannigan.john@pps-nj.us. This form must be completed and returned by August 21, 2020.
Please note, there will be two opportunities for you the move your child to Cohort A/B. If you decide to change your child’s placement, you must make your request in writing at the end of Marking Period 2 (January) or Marking Period 3 (April).
Please contact the Office of the Superintendent if you have any questions regarding the above. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Sincerely,
