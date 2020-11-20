 Skip to main content
Pleasantville Police Blotter
Jaime L Dekerlegand, 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with DUI.

Gary B. Royal Jr., 35, of Clementon, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with contempt.

Tashawn M. Manuel, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with poss marijuana.

Sarrah J. Vanorden, 36, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with possess of CDS

Waheed A. Hill, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with poss CDS.

Jamal R. Morgan, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with poss of CDS, poss marijuana/hash under.

John K. Hand, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with poss CDS, poss marijuana/hash under

Richard Williamson, 63, of Ocean City, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with contempt.

Charley V. Markey, 45, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with theft.

Robert W. Auffinger, 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

