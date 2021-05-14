Pleasantville OK's school budget with tax decrease, pays off decade-old food service deficit

PLESANTVILLE — Pleasantville Board of Education approved its $100.8 million budget for the 2021-22 school year with a 1.7-cent tax decrease despite a 2% increase in the tax levy and paying off its lingering food service deficit.
The school board voted 5-0 to approve the budget at a public hearing on May 7; four members were not present.
The budget includes a general fund of $82.4 million and a general fund tax levy of $9.6 million.
The total equalized school tax rate will be $1.32 per $100 of assessed value, meaning a home worth $150,000 would pay $1,980 a year in school taxes. Last year's tax rate was $1.34 per $100 of assessed value. The net valuation of the city increased by $13.6 million over last year.
For 2021-22, Pleasantville will receive $68 million in state aid to fund its budget, an increase of about $1.5 million over the 2020-21 school year.
In this budget, Pleasantville will pay $370,916 toward its food service deficit, finally eliminating it after 15 years. Pleasantville School District has been whittling down what began as a $1.9 million deficit in its food service budget. The deficit came about in 2006 due to a change in budget rules requiring salaries and health benefits for cafeteria workers to come from the food budget and not the general fund.
The deficit was one of the reasons cited by the state when it appointed a fiscal monitor to the district over a decade ago and also appears in the exit criteria from state monitor Constance Bauer's exit plan from 2017.
"The food services must be eliminated, and the program must not return to deficit status," the plan reads.
During its audit findings presentation in 2020 from the 2019 school year, auditor Harry Cocozza of Ford, Scott and Associates noted that Pleasantville showed a $329,482 deficit in the food service fund, down about $55,000 from the prior year, and a surplus of $5.8 million in the overall budget, giving board members hopes that it could balance out the food service program.
However, the state Department of Education and the district's auditor at the time told the district it was not allowed to use its surplus to pay down the deficit per state rules regarding self-sufficient food service funds.
Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee said that after doing some research, she found that the auditor's and the state's opinion was not consistent with what she saw happening in other districts in the state that also held food service deficits.
"There were other (former Abbott) districts in New Jersey that used their surplus to pay off the food service debt," she said. "Based on that information, I did direct my team to use our surplus to pay off the food service debt. Our budget was approved by the county office and ultimately approved by the board."
Chestnut-Lee said she is in correspondence with the Department of Education on the state fiscal monitor remaining in the district.
Other line items of note in next year's budget include that the district is anticipating a $241,722 decrease in tuition reimbursement from its sending district, Absecon. Chestnut-Lee said that the decrease is not related to Absecon's petition to the state to end its agreement with Pleasantville so that it can send high school students to Absegami instead. The state is still considering the petition and Chestnut-Lee said she has not heard any update on its status.
The district is also anticipating a decrease in out-of-district tuition costs of $415,775. Costs associated with Pleasantville School District's central administration office will decrease by $325,158 and district-wide costs will decrease $269,628. The budget includes an increase in school-based costs of $580,984.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
