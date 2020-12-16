 Skip to main content
Pleasantville library branch closed until further notice after positive COVID-19 case
Pleasantville library branch closed until further notice after positive COVID-19 case

070720_nws_libraries

On July 6th, the Atlantic County Library in Egg Harbor Township opened it's doors to the public, with limits of no more than 25 visitors at a time. Kathy Hays of Pleasantville took the re-opening as an opportunity to make copies.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

PLEASANTVILLE — The city’s Atlantic County Library System branch will be closed until further notice after someone in the building tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Wednesday.

The branch, at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., was closed Tuesday, with employees instructed to remain at home to self-quarantine and monitor their health for symptoms of the new coronavirus, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. The county’s Division of Public Health has already begun contact tracing.

“Anyone who is identified through contact tracing as having had ‘close contact’ with the individual is being asked to self-quarantine and monitor their health for symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea, muscle aches, new loss of taste or smell and to get tested and/or seek medical care as needed,” Gilmore said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current definition of ‘close contact’ is anyone who has been within 6-feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more during a 24-hour period. Unless you are contacted by public health officials, you are not considered a close contact.”

The library will be cleaned and sanitized while it’s closed, she said.

Patrons may visit any of the library’s other eight branches. Locations and hours are available at www.atlanticlibrary.org.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

