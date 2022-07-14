 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pleasantville High School Graduation 2022

  • 0

The 2022 graduating class of Pleasantville High School received their diplomas in a ceremony on June 23.

The graduates are:

TOP 5 GRADUATES

1. Andy Caceres: Rutgers University-New Brunswick, majoring in chemical forensics

2. Nylah Murphy: New York School of Interior Design, majoring in interior design

3. Alexis Lopez: Stockton University, majoring in computer science

4. Juan Saquino: University of Delaware, majoring in political science

5. Diana Sanchez: Stockton University

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News