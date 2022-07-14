Pleasantville High School Graduation 2022

The 2022 graduating class of Pleasantville High School received their diplomas in a ceremony on June 23.
The graduates are:
TOP 5 GRADUATES
1. Andy Caceres: Rutgers University-New Brunswick, majoring in chemical forensics
2. Nylah Murphy: New York School of Interior Design, majoring in interior design
3. Alexis Lopez: Stockton University, majoring in computer science
4. Juan Saquino: University of Delaware, majoring in political science
5. Diana Sanchez: Stockton University
