Pleasantville F.D. expresses safety, staffing concerns to assemblymen

“There is a lot of ironing out with this COVID funding that’s coming in from the federal government,” Mazzeo said. “As they say, stay tuned. We’re going to have to look at all of that and make it transparent and that the money is used in the right way.

The SAFER grant requires the city to pay a 25% match the first two years and a 65% match the third. The grant also doesn’t cover health care and pension obligations.

In 2019, SAFER granted Pleasantville six positions it was able to fill, but before the six new recruits came out of the academy, six firefighters retired, dropping the promised number of 43 back down to 37. The grant Pleasantville signed will be up in 2022, and Raymond just wants to see the department get back to the 43 that were promised before it runs out.

The fire department has gone through a city administrator, laying out their safety concerns. But they keep getting the same response — no money.