Pleasantville F.D. expresses safety, staffing concerns to assemblymen

State Assemblymen John Armato and Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, last week met in the truck bay of the Pleasantville Fire Department’s lone firehouse for a Q&A session.
For about an hour, roughly 20 members of the city’s fire department and the assemblymen discussed concerns over a lack of staffing resulting in small shift sizes and safety concerns within the firehouse.
The Pleasantville Fire Department currently has 37 on the city’s payroll and just one firehouse in the 7.2 square-mile city with more than 20,000 people. It has four trucks, including the 2-year-old ladder truck and two engines that are 21 years old. The firehouse is old, and many feel it lacks sufficient ventilation since firefighters do sleep there on shift.
In an ideal situation, the department would have four platoons of four people per truck. But with just a small shift size, they are unable to safely roll out the ladder truck, which requires a minimum of two firefighters to safely operate.
“We have a lot of problems, and we’ve been very patient over the years and we do everything in our power to help them out,” said Capt. Marc Raymond, who is president of Local 4928 Pleasantville Fire Officers Union. “One of the things that is very important to us, from when I got hired 12 years ago until now, the fire department’s budget and personnel has been dropping. We’ve done everything in our power to accommodate that and still do the job and provide protection to the city.”
Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward did not return calls seeking comment on the staffing concerns.
Following the meeting, Armato and Mazzeo were taken on a tour of the firehouse with a few members of the department, including Raymond.
“It was good to be in their house,” said Armato, who has been a member of the Richland Volunteer Fire Department since 1969. “I get a better understanding when at their facility. Being a volunteer fireman for many, many years, I understand some of their problems.
Mazzeo, who was mayor of Northfield from 2003-13, told the firefighters he understands the concerns a small fire department has with Northfield going through similar issues, but under different circumstances.
“I think that a lot of these issues come to fruition because everybody has to sit at the table and communicate,” said Mazzeo, who added he and Armato were not in Pleasantville to step on the city’s toes and instead be a source of information for the firefighters.
“These things can be ironed out. From the city’s perspective, they only have a certain amount of dollars. From the firefighter’s perspective, they want to provide the best service to the town. You have to have a compromise that everybody is satisfied with.”
Mazzeo is hopeful some funding could come from the $6.5 billion the state will receive from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act signed in March. He hopes he and Armato can help.
“There is a lot of ironing out with this COVID funding that’s coming in from the federal government,” Mazzeo said. “As they say, stay tuned. We’re going to have to look at all of that and make it transparent and that the money is used in the right way.
The SAFER grant requires the city to pay a 25% match the first two years and a 65% match the third. The grant also doesn’t cover health care and pension obligations.
In 2019, SAFER granted Pleasantville six positions it was able to fill, but before the six new recruits came out of the academy, six firefighters retired, dropping the promised number of 43 back down to 37. The grant Pleasantville signed will be up in 2022, and Raymond just wants to see the department get back to the 43 that were promised before it runs out.
The fire department has gone through a city administrator, laying out their safety concerns. But they keep getting the same response — no money.
“What’s frustrating is looking at the community around us, no other fire department is going through the problems that we’re going through,” said Raymond, 39, of EHT. “What is different from our city vs. everybody else? If they’re getting assistance and they’re keeping their guys on and they’re hiring and doing everything we want to do, but our city is saying we can’t do it. We’re just not getting the answers that we want.”
A typical shift has seven members, a number that can drop to six due to vacation time, medical issues or other circumstances.
On Thursday, they had six working during the afternoon. During the meeting, a call came in, and half attending were gone for about 20 minutes.
In the last six months, the fire department has responded to 20 structure fires, most being two- to four-alarm fires. On each of them, Pleasantville has gotten help from neighboring cities such as Northfield and Egg Harbor Township.
“We have seven guys there who cannot do fire suppression, they have to rescue somebody from a window. The number of people you have on a shift gets important,” Raymond said. “One guy doesn’t seem like much, but for us, since we’re already at the bottom of the barrel, one guy is very important. And that requires a driver of the ladder truck.”
Anton Brown, who has been with the department for 21 years, was happy the assemblymen listened to them Thursday and hopes this small step forward leads to them getting some issues resolved.
“What we want is, I want to go home every night,” said Brown, 48, of EHT. “I want to make sure the guy next to me goes home every night. I want to make sure we come into the building, the building is safe, mold free and any-kind-of-issues-free, because we live here.”
