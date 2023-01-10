 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville 69, Buena Regional 41

Markhi Barnes scored 21 for Pleasantville. Damar Reeder grabbed 11 rebounds and Jeff Valeus had four steals for the Greyhounds.

Buena Regional 9 8 14 10 - 41

Pleasantville 16 14 21 18 - 69

PV - Barnes 21, Values 9, Howard 2, Boyd 13, Nelson 6, Belfield 10, Reeder 8

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
