Pleasantville 20, Atlantic City 10

The Greyhounds improved to 3-0. Adonis Diaz hit a home run and knocked in five runs for Pleasantville. Christofer Maldonado was 3 for 5 with three runs scored the Greyhounds. Darian Prensa (2 for 3 with three RBIs) and Luis Parra-Bautista (2 for 4 2with three runs scored and two RBIs) also had big games for Pleasantville.

Matt Master was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Atlantic City (2-4).

