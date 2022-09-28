 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville (2-1) at Buena Regional (2-2)

6 p.m. Friday

These teams last met in 2020 with Pleasantville winning 30-8. The Greyhounds were off last week. Freshman quarterback Ahmad Jones threw for 266 yards and two TDs in a 20-12 win over Glassboro two weeks ago. Buena has won two straight. Chiefs quarterback JJ Gonzalez threw a TD pass and ran for a score in last Saturday’s 22-12 win over Burlington City.

