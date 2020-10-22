 Skip to main content
Pleasantville (1-2) at Holy Spirit (3-0)
Mainland's vs Pleasantville's during the first half of the football game at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, NJ. Friday Oct 16 , 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

6 p.m. Friday

Pleasantville has lost two straight, including a 7-6 defeat to Mainland Regional last Friday. Sophomore quarterback Marlon Leslie leads the Greyhounds. Holy Spirit running back Patrick Smith has rushed for more than 300 yards in each of the Spartans last two games. Junior linebacker Michael Francisco leads the Spartans defense. Spirit is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11.

