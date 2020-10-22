Pleasantville (1-2) at Holy Spirit (3-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Pleasantville has lost two straight, including a 7-6 defeat to Mainland Regional last Friday. Sophomore quarterback Marlon Leslie leads the Greyhounds. Holy Spirit running back Patrick Smith has rushed for more than 300 yards in each of the Spartans last two games. Junior linebacker Michael Francisco leads the Spartans defense. Spirit is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11.
