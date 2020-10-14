 Skip to main content
Pleasantville (1-1) at Mainland Regional (1-1)

4 p.m. Friday

Mainland sophomore running back Ja’Briel Mace has rushed for 210 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Nick Wagner averages 17.5 yards per catch. Senior linebacker Sam Epstein leads the Mainland defense with five tackles for losses. Jaquan Howard scored Pleasantville’s only TD in a 30-6 loss to St. Joe last week. Pleasantville quarterback Marlon Leslie has thrown for a TD and run for a score this season.

