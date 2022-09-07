Pleasantville (1-0) at Salem (1-1) Noon Saturday

Pleasantville ended a 10-game losing streak with a 26-2 win over Penns Grove last Friday. Greyhounds quarterback Samir Miller threw three TD passes and also ran for a TD. Salem is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11 after last Sunday’s 28-21 loss to Camden. Salem quarterback Jahki Coates has thrown for four TDs and run for five scores.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today