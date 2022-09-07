 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville (1-0) at Salem (1-1) Noon Saturday

Pleasantville ended a 10-game losing streak with a 26-2 win over Penns Grove last Friday. Greyhounds quarterback Samir Miller threw three TD passes and also ran for a TD. Salem is ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11 after last Sunday’s 28-21 loss to Camden. Salem quarterback Jahki Coates has thrown for four TDs and run for five scores.

