Pleasantville (0-9) at Ocean City (11-1), 10 a.m. Thursday
These schools first met in 1917. The winner receives the Mike Slaveski-Bob Thomas Memorial Award. This award is named after the late coaches Slaveski (Ocean City) and Thomas (Pleasantville). Ocean City leads the series 52-41-6. The schools did not play because of COVID-19 last season.
Ocean City lost to Millville 40-3 in last Friday’s South Jersey Group IV final. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 7 in The Elite 11. Sean Mazzitelli has rushed for more than 1,000 yards for Ocean City. Pleasantville hasn’t played since a 31-28 loss at West Deptford on Nov. 4.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com