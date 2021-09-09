 Skip to main content
Pleasantville (0-2) at Cedar Creek (2-0)
Noon Saturday

Cedar Creek is ranked No. 11 in The Elite 11. The Pirates have lost four straight to Pleasantville and haven’t beaten the Greyhounds since 2015. Pleasantville wide receiver Xander Roberts-Bogin caught four passes for 75 yards in Pleasantville’s 23-14 loss at Haddonfield last week. Cedar Creek quarterback JC Landicini has thrown for 495 yards and five TDs. Pirates wide receiver Zachary Ricci has four catches for 123 yards and two TDs.

