Players from Barnegat, Holy Spirit, Middle Township, Atlantic City earn recognition

Each week of the season, The Press will select four high school football MVPs based on the previous weekend’s action.

JoJo Bivins

Barnegat Township

The senior running back rushed 28 times for a school single-game record 202 yards as Barnegat beat Manchester Township 27-21. Bivins scored on runs of 10, 1, and 6 yards. He has rushed for 631 yards this season. Barnegat (3-3) will host Point Pleasant Borough (6-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tyree Moore

Middle Township

The junior running back scored two TDs in the fourth quarter on 20- and 85-yard runs to propel the Panthers to a 28-20 win over Buena Regional. More rushed 10 times for 146 yards. Middle (4-2), winner of four straight, will play at Bridgeton (0-6) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sean Burns

Holy Spirit

The senior quarterback completed 21 of 31 passes for 305 yards and three TDs as the Spartans beat Vineland 50-24. Burns also rushed for 42 yards and three TDs. He has thrown for 1,806 yards and 17 TDs this season. Holy Spirit (6-1) is off this week.

Allen Packard

Atlantic City

The senior running back carried eight times for 100 yards and three TDs to spark the Vikings to a 46-0 win over Bridgeton. Packard has rushed for 655 yards and nine TDs this season. Atlantic City (5-1) is off this week.