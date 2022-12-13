Player the Year

Lotzeir Brooks
Millville
5-0/170 sophomore WR/DB
Brooks led Millville to the state Group IV championship. He caught 69 passes for 1,089 yards and 14 TDs. He also rushed for two TDs. Brooks made 47 tackles and intercepted two passes, returning one for a TD, on defense. Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and Rutgers are among the colleges that have offered Brooks scholarships.
