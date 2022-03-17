PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dirkes led the Mustangs to a 28-3 record, the South Jersey Group III and Cape-Atlantic League championships and the state Group III final. Mainland went 68-9 with Dirkes and went to two state finals, winning one, with Dirkes on the floor in her career. This season Dirkes averaged 11.9 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists. She finished with 711 career points despite missing all of her sophomore season because of a foot injury.