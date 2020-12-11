PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino settled a legal dispute earlier this year with two former tenants of the property and will pay th…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An unusual set of circumstances made David L. Rowell the ideal candidate to star in the new movie “Christmas in Carolina.”
VENTNOR — The FBI is telling anyone who underwent a coronavirus test at a local laboratory to get retested and to contact the agency.
ATLANTIC CITY — To anyone considering selling drugs or engaging in prostitution, the city’s top cop has a message for you — think twice.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Storybook Land family amusement park will receive nationwide exposure from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday during “The Great C…
The state Board of the Medical Examiners on Tuesday disciplined two South Jersey physicians who pleaded guilty to federal charges of health ca…
Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 200 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total since the beginning of the pandemic over 10,000.
WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia woman arrested on the beach two years ago in a video that went viral has reached a $325,000 settlement with the city.
CAPE MAY — The quartet of huge birds glided over a furrowed field just south of the Cape May Canal. They circled the field on New England Road…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The family of Tiffany Valiante, an Oakcrest High School graduate who died after being hit by a train five years ago, may…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE